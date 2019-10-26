AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AB SKF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of AB SKF from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.09.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

