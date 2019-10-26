A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 125.68 and a beta of 1.01. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

