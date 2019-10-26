A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 79,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 307,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 20,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

CSCO stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

