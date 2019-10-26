$965.52 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce sales of $965.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $976.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $956.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $952.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Snap-on by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter.

Snap-on stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. The company had a trading volume of 287,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.74 and its 200-day moving average is $158.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.