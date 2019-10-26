92,648 Shares in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 92,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $209,000.

In other news, CFO Dale W. Boyles acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 502,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

