$81.35 Million in Sales Expected for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will report $81.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $82.40 million. CONSOL Coal Resources posted sales of $75.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full-year sales of $342.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.50 million to $342.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $335.00 million, with estimates ranging from $333.30 million to $336.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $129,007.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

