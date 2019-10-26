67,993 Shares in First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.96% of First United as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 158,972 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUNC opened at $23.37 on Friday. First United Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $165.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.80.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

