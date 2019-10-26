6 Meridian Reduces Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,878,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,530,000 after acquiring an additional 851,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $41.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

