6 Meridian Lowers Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $70,171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $33,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at about $21,355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 160.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $71.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

