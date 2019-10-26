6 Meridian Decreases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

6 Meridian decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,839,000 after buying an additional 355,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,583,000 after buying an additional 260,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 161,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $195.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

