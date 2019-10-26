5,328 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.67.

MarketAxess stock opened at $344.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.04 and a 52 week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

