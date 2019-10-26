$526.25 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will report $526.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $525.41 million to $526.80 million. Air Lease posted sales of $450.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 295,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $19,590,499.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,498,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $2,242,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,051.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 911,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,904,901. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 1,196.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Air Lease by 33.3% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 50.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

