$45.05 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will report $45.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling reported sales of $28.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year sales of $205.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.97 million to $206.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.55 million, with estimates ranging from $191.55 million to $235.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

ICD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

NYSE:ICD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,720. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,040,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Read More: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.