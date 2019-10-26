$45.05 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will report $45.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling reported sales of $28.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year sales of $205.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.97 million to $206.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.55 million, with estimates ranging from $191.55 million to $235.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

ICD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

NYSE:ICD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,720. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,040,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

