44,127 Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 130.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 255.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $184,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

NYSE OEC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 71.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

