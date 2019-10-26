3DCoin (3DC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $2,210.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

