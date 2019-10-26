3,477 Shares in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Welltower by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

