33,423 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.33. 403,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.07. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,066 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $431,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,747 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $274,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,974 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,583. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

