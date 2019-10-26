3,148 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $829,911,000 after buying an additional 180,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,708,000 after buying an additional 103,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,654,000 after buying an additional 1,239,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $71.57 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $74.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.