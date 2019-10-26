$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to post $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.19 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $12.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,590. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $159.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average of $121.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

In other Lithia Motors news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,767. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 105.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.