2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

TWOU stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Larson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 72,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 159,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,302 over the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in 2U by 39.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 22.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $18,793,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

