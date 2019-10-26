2,592 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in L3Harris by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

L3Harris stock opened at $200.96 on Friday. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $217.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

