2,305 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,216,000 after buying an additional 533,737 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,180,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,199,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Hasbro stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

