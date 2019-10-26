$207.45 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will report $207.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.50 million and the lowest is $185.40 million. Sunrun posted sales of $204.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $816.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.50 million to $892.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $849.88 million, with estimates ranging from $771.44 million to $926.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 728,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,310,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,700 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $29,631.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,901,706 shares of company stock worth $93,209,033 and have sold 79,822 shares worth $1,343,199. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $732,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 111,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 867,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $1,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. 1,257,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,236. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.76.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

