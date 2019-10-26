$20.91 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will report $20.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.65 million and the lowest is $20.18 million. GenMark Diagnostics reported sales of $15.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $88.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.53 million to $89.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $115.70 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $122.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 63.86% and a negative return on equity of 167.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $119,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,112 shares in the company, valued at $664,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $100,453.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,278.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,847 shares of company stock valued at $359,859. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,470,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,058,000 after buying an additional 77,571 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 488,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 71,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,787 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNMK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 101,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,777. The firm has a market cap of $333.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

