$20.85 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to announce $20.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Green Plains Partners reported sales of $25.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year sales of $84.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.52 million to $84.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.39 million, with estimates ranging from $84.77 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Plains Partners.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.27 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,478. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $323.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.50%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.