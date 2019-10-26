$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

