1,727 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Purchased by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEFA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 251,940 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 376,856.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 173,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 66,477 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:HEFA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 167,609 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34.

