$17.80 Million in Sales Expected for ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to announce sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.99 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $79.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.89 million to $79.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.74 million, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $83.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConforMIS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.18%. The business had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

ConforMIS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 505,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.32. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.