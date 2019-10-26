$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. 337,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,780. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

