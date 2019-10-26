0x Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.00 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $179.43 million and approximately $44.00 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003252 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Tokenomy and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00203395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.01499720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00102469 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,262,273 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Tokenomy, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Koinex, Binance, CoinTiger, Vebitcoin, Crex24, OTCBTC, WazirX, Bithumb, Mercatox, Upbit, C2CX, GOPAX, BitMart, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Poloniex, ABCC, DigiFinex, Huobi, Coinone, FCoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Cobinhood, BitBay, Iquant, Independent Reserve, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Liqui, Kucoin, AirSwap and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

