-$0.96 EPS Expected for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to report ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.87). Revance Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on RVNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

RVNC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 228,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $672.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.14. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 428,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

