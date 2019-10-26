$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,054 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,639,000 after purchasing an additional 489,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

