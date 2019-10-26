-$0.44 EPS Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.41). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have commented on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on Savara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Savara by 67.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

SVRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 312,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,944. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Savara has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

