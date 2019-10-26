-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.25). Roku reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities set a $134.00 target price on Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their target price on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Shares of ROKU opened at $133.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,671.75 and a beta of 1.68. Roku has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $2,926,660.00. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,613,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,780,726 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,058.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.