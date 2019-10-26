$0.23 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.33. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.48 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

WOW stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. 500,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,077. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $510.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.55. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

In other WideOpenWest news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $49,974.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 729,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,419. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

