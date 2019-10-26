-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Tellurian also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. Tellurian’s quarterly revenue was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TELL. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 16.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tellurian by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 259,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 4.5% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 104,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 762,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

