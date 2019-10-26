$0.02 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Diana Shipping’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 152.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 377,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,720. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $382.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

