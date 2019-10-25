Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 206,477 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,477 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 33.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 749,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,432,000 after buying an additional 188,273 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 266,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.6% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 33,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 37,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,382. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

AMTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point set a $58.00 price objective on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.36.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

