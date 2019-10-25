Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,626 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

NUE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. 517,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.