Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.16. 1,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.18 and its 200 day moving average is $309.64. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.