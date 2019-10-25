Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $67.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

