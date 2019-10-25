Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $645,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

STX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,778. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

