Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.94.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $353,082.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total value of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,038. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.15. 10,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average is $143.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $178.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

