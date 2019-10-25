Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Zscaler from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. OTR Global cut Zscaler from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $43.33 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. Research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $84,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $8,112,641.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.