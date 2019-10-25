Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $48.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Bank of America increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 98,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,770. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $448,492.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,673 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,346,000 after acquiring an additional 204,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,826,000 after acquiring an additional 971,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

