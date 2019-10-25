Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Hits $45.76 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, DDEX and WazirX. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $45.76 million and $7.87 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00214681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.01543257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090076 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, OOOBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, DDEX, Coinhub, IDEX, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, GOPAX, FCoin, WazirX, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Upbit, AirSwap, DEx.top, Koinex, Bithumb, Korbit, Binance, Gate.io, Hotbit, Ethfinex, BitForex, Kucoin, UEX, BiteBTC, Coinone, DragonEX, BitMart and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.