Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 10725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.325614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. The company was formerly known as Zargon Energy Trust and changed its name to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

