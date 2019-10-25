Zacks: Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vaxart an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vaxart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.32 on Friday. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 244.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 564,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Also, insider Wouter Latour bought 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $50,000.10. Insiders purchased a total of 8,520,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,907 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaxart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.69% of Vaxart worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

