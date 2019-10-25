Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to “Buy”

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Middlefield Banc’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 8th.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 687.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 311.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 18.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.