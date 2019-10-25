Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Buy

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.89. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 229,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

